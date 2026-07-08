KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 8, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 8th of July of 2026

July 8 is the 189th day of the year

176 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until autumn begins

Sunrise was at 5:55:33 am

and sunset this evening will be at 8:34:11 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:14:52 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.5°F.

The first low tide was at 12:01 am at 1.33 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:57 am at 3.72 feet

The next low tide at 11:07 am at 1.98 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 5:49 pm at 6.15 feet

The moon is currently 42.3% visible

It's still considered a Quarter Moon

We'll have a New Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 14th of July of 2026 at 2:43 am

Today is.....

Be a Kid Again Day

Math 2.0 Day

National Blueberry Day

National Freezer Pop Day

National Ice Cream Sundae Day

National Milk Chocolate with Almonds Day

Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day, Also known as SCUD Day

National Cucumber Salad Day

National Raspberry Day

Today is also...

Air Force and Air Defense Forces Day in Ukraine

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1830 – Frederick W. Seward, American lawyer and politician, 6th United States Assistant Secretary of State (died 1915)

1831 – John Pemberton, American chemist and pharmacist, invented Coca-Cola (died 1888)

1838 – Eli Lilly, American soldier, chemist, and businessman, founded Eli Lilly and Company (died 1898)

1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin, German general and businessman, founded the Zeppelin Airship Company (died 1917)

1839 – John D. Rockefeller, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Standard Oil Company (died 1937)

1867 – Käthe Kollwitz, German painter and sculptor (died 1945)

1882 – Percy Grainger, Australian-American pianist and composer (Hill Songs; Country Garden), born in Melbourne, Australia (died 1961)

1885 – Ernst Bloch, German philosopher, author, and academic (died 1977)

1900 – George Antheil, American pianist, avant garde composer (Airplane Sonata; Ballet Mécanique), and inventor, born in Trenton, New Jersey (died 1959)

1907 – George W. Romney, American businessman and politician, 43rd Governor of Michigan (died 1995)

1908 – Louis Jordan, American musician, songwriter and bandleader ("Caldonia"; "Choo Choo Ch'Boogie"; "Ain't Nobody Here But Us Chickens"), born in Brinkley, Arkansas (died 1975)

1908 – Nelson Rockefeller, American businessman and politician, 41st Vice President of the United States (died 1979)

1914 – Billy Eckstine, American jazz singer ("Tenderly"; "A Fool In Love"), born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (died 1993)

1926 – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, Swiss-American psychiatrist and author (died 2004)

1934 – Marty Feldman, English actor and screenwriter (died 1982)

1948 – Raffi [Cavoukian], Armenian-Canadian children's singer and lyricist ("Baby Beluga"), born in Cairo, Egypt

1948 – Ruby Sales, American civil-rights activist

1949 – Wolfgang Puck, Austrian-American chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur

1951 – Anjelica Huston, American actress and director

1951 – Ned Sublette, American country-world music fusion composer (Cowboy Rumba), musician, musicologist, and author, born in Lubbock, Texas

1952 – Marianne Williamson, American author and activist

1958 – Kevin Bacon, American actor and musician

1958 – Tzipi Livni, Israeli lawyer and politician, 18th Justice Minister of Israel

1961 – Toby Keith, American country singer ("Should've Been A Cowboy"; "She Never Cried In Front Of Me"), and actor (Broken Bridges), born in Clinton, Oklahoma (died 2024)

1962 – Joan Osborne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist ("One Of Us"), born in Anchorage, Kentucky

1970 – Beck [Bek David Campbell], American singer-songwriter, musician and record producer ("Loser"; "Where It's At"), born in Los Angeles, California

1998 – Jaden Smith, American actor and rapper

....and on this day in history....

1879 – Sailing ship USS Jeannette departs San Francisco carrying an ill-fated expedition to the North Pole.

1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.d.

1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.

1948 – The United States Air Force accepts its first female recruits into a program called the Women's Air Force (WAF).

1968 – The Chrysler wildcat strike begins in Detroit, Michigan.

1970 – Richard Nixon delivers a special congressional message enunciating Native American self-determination as official US Indian policy, leading to the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act of 1975.

1990 – West Germany win the FIFA World Cup final against defending champions Argentina, with Andreas Brehme scoring the game's only goal.

1994 – Space Shuttle Columbia is launched on an international science mission.

