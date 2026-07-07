KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 7, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of July of 2026

July 7 is the 188th day of the year

177 days remain until the end of the year.

77 days until autumn begins

Sunrise this morning was at 5:54:57 am

and sunset this evening will be at 8:34:31 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F.

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:16 am at 1.33 feet

The next high tide at Ocean Beach will be this afternoon at 5:07 pm at 5.82 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:01 AM at 1.33 feet

The Moon is currently 52% visible

We can call it a Third Quarter Moon

It will be a perfect 50 percent Quarter Moon later today at 12:29 pm

Today is....

World Chocolate Day

Father-Daughter Take a Walk Together Day

Global Forgiveness Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Macaroni Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

Tell the Truth Day

Today is also....

Ivan Kupala Day in Belarus, Poland, Russia, Ukraine

Saba Saba Day in Tanzania

Tanabata in Japan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Solomon Islands from the United Kingdom in 1978.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1860 – Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer and conductor (died 1911)

1906 – Satchel Paige, American baseball player and coach (died 1982)

1907 – Robert A. Heinlein, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (died 1988)

1911 – Gian Carlo Menotti, Italian-American composer (died 2007)

1919 – William Kunstler, American defense attorney (defended the Chicago 7) (died 1995)

1924 – Mary Ford, American singer and guitarist (died 1977)

1927 – Charlie Louvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2011)

1927 – Doc Severinsen, American trumpet player and conductor

1930 – Hank Mobley, American saxophonist and composer (died 1986)

1932 – Joe Zawinul, Austrian jazz keyboardist and composer (died 2007)

1933 – David McCullough, American historian and author (died 2022)

1940 – Ringo Starr, English singer-songwriter, drummer, and actor

1945 – Helô Pinheiro, inspiration for the song "The Girl from Ipanema"

1949 – Shelley Duvall, American actress, writer, and producer (died 2024)

1963 – Vonda Shepard, American singer-songwriter and actress

1966 – Jim Gaffigan, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Michelle Kwan, American figure skater

....and on this day in history....

1846 – US troops occupy Monterey and Yerba Buena, thus beginning the US conquest of California.

1907 – Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. staged his first Follies on the roof of the New York Theater in New York City.

1911 – The United States, UK, Japan, and Russia sign the North Pacific Fur Seal Convention of 1911 banning open-water seal hunting, the first international treaty to address wildlife preservation issues.

1928 – Sliced bread is sold for the first time (on the inventor's 48th birthday) by the Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri.

1930 – Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser begins construction of Boulder Dam (now known as Hoover Dam).

1952 – The ocean liner SS United States passes Bishop Rock on her maiden voyage, breaking the transatlantic speed record to become the fastest passenger ship in the world.

1953 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara sets out on a trip through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador.

1958 – US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Alaska Statehood Act into law.

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan nominates Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female member of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1983 – Cold War: Samantha Smith, a US schoolgirl, flies to the Soviet Union at the invitation of Secretary General Yuri Andropov.

1985 – Boris Becker becomes the youngest male player ever to win Wimbledon at age 17.

2007 – The first Live Earth benefit concert was held in 11 locations around the world.

2017 – The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was adopted with 122 countries voting in favour.

2019 – The United States defeated the Netherlands 2–0 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France.

2021 – Haitian crisis: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is assassinated in his residence in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

2022 – Boris Johnson announces his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party following days of pressure from the Members of Parliament (MPs) during the July 2022 United Kingdom government crisis.

