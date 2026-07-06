KALW Almanac - Monday July 6, 2026

Today is Monday, the 6th of July of 2026

July 6 is the 187th day of the year

178 days remain until the end of the year

78 days until autumn begins

Sunrise this morning was at at 5:54:22 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:48 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:35 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64°F.

The first high tide was at 3:04 am at 4.46 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:32 am at 0.69 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 4:30 pm at 5.51 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:53 pm at 1.95 feet

The Moon is currently 63.8% visile

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow afternoon at 12:29 pm

Today is....

International Kissing Day

National Air Traffic Control Day

National Fried Chicken Day

National Hand Roll Day

Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day

Umbrella Cover Day

Virtually Hug a Virtual Assistant Day

Today is also....

The first day of the Festival of San Fermín, which lasts until July 14 in Pamplona, Spain

Constitution Day in the Cayman Islands

Day of the Capital in Kazakhstan

Independence Day in Comoros, celebrates the independence of the Comoros from France in 1975.

Independence Day in Malawi, celebrates the independence of Malawi from United Kingdom in 1964.

International Kissing Day

Jan Hus Day in Czech Republic

Kupala Night in Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

Statehood Day in Lithuania

Teachers' Day in Peru

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1747 – John Paul Jones, Scottish-American captain, early leader in the Continental Navy (died 1792)

1887 – Marc Chagall, Belarusian-French painter and poet (died 1985)

1898 – Hanns Eisler, German-Austrian soldier and composer (died 1962)

1907 – Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter and educator (died 1954)

1914 – Viola Desmond, Canadian businesswoman and civil rights activist (first Canadian woman on a Canadian banknote) (died 1965)

1918 – Sebastian Cabot, English-Canadian actor (died 1977)

1921 – Nancy Reagan, American actress and activist, 42nd First Lady of the United States (died 2016)

1923 – Wojciech Jaruzelski, Polish general and politician, 1st President of Poland in the Third Polish Republic (died 2014)

1925 – Merv Griffin, American actor, singer, and producer, created Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! (died 2007)

1925 – Bill Haley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1981)

1927 – Janet Leigh, American actress and author (died 2004)

1927 – Pat Paulsen, American comedian (died 1997)

1931 – Della Reese, American actress and singer (died 2017)

1935 – Tenzin Gyatso Lhamo Thondup, 14th Dalai Lama

1937 – Vladimir Ashkenazy, Russian-Icelandic pianist and conductor

1937 – Ned Beatty, American actor (died 2021)

1937 – Gene Chandler, American singer-songwriter and producer

1940 – Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh politician, 1st President of Kazakhstan

1944 – Byron Berline, American world champion bluegrass fiddle player (died 2021)

1945 – Burt Ward, American actor

1946 – George W. Bush, American businessman and politician, 43rd President of the United States

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1953 – Nanci Griffith, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)

1975 – 50 Cent, American rapper and actor

1979 – Kevin Hart, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

....and on this day in history....

1854 – The Republican Party of the United States held its first convention in Jackson, Michigan.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests his vaccine against rabies on Joseph Meister, a boy who was bitten by a rabid dog.

1933 – The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game is played in Chicago's Comiskey Park. The American League defeated the National League 4–2.

1942 – Anne Frank and her family go into hiding in the "Secret Annexe" above her father's office in an Amsterdam warehouse.

1944 – Jackie Robinson refuses to move to the back of a bus, leading to his court-martial.

1957 – Althea Gibson wins at the Wimbledon Championships, becoming the first black athlete to do so.

1957 – John Lennon and Paul McCartney meet for the first time, as teenagers at Woolton Fete, three years before forming the Beatles.

1964 – Malawi declares its independence from the United Kingdom.

1966 – Malawi becomes a republic, with Hastings Banda as its first President.