KALW Almanac - Friday July 3, 2026

Today is Friday, the 3rd of July of 2026,

July 3 is the 184th day of the year

181 days remain until the end of the year

81 days until autumn begins

Sunrise was at 5:52:44 am

and The sun will set this evening at 8:35:30 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:07 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

The first high tide was at 12:37 am at 5.71 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:43 am at -0.52 feet

The next high tide at 2:52 pm t 4.87 feet

and the final low tide at 7:49 pm at 2.98 feet

The Moon is currently 88.9 percent visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 7th of July of 2026 at 12:29 pm

Today is....

American Redneck Day

Comic Sans Day

Disobedience Day

Drive Your Corvette to Work Day

National Chocolate Wafer Day

National Compliment Your Mirror Day

National Eat Your Beans Day

National Fried Clam Day

National Independent Beer Run Day

Plastic Bag Free Day

Stay Out of the Sun Day

Today is also...

Emancipation Day on the U.S. Virgin Islands

Independence Day, celebrates the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation by Soviet troops in 1944 in Belarus

The start of the Dog Days according to the Old Farmer's Almanac but not according to established meaning in most European cultures

Women's Day in Myanmar

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1854 – Leoš Janáček, Czech composer and theorist (died 1928)

Leoš Janáček (1854-1928) Czech composer, born in Hukvaldy, Moravia, Austrian Empire

1870 – R. B. Bennett, Canadian lawyer and politician, 11th Prime Minister of Canada (died 1947)

1878 – George M. Cohan, American songwriter, actor, singer, and dancer, American father of musical comedy (Phantom President; Give My Regards to Broadway), born in Providence, Rhode Island (died 1942)

1883 – Franz Kafka, Czech-Austrian author (died 1924)

1901 – Ruth Crawford Seeger, American modernist classical and folk music composer (String Quartet, 1931; Rissolty, Rossolty), born in East Liverpool, Ohio (died 1953)

1908 – M. F. K. Fisher, American author (died 1992)

1913 – Dorothy Kilgallen, American journalist, actress, and author (died 1965)

1923 Johnny Hartman, American jazz ballad singer (John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman - "My One And Only Love"), born in Houma, Louisiana (d. 1983)

1935 – (José ) "Cheo" Feliciano, Puerto Rican salsa and bolero singer and composer (Joe Cuba Sextet; Eddie Palmieri Orchestra), and anti-drug advocate, born in Ponce, Puerto Rico (d. 2014)

1940 – Lamar Alexander, American lawyer and politician, 5th United States Secretary of Education

1940 – Fontella Bass, American R&B and soul singer and songwriter ("Rescue Me"), born in St Louis, Missouri (d. 2012)

1946 John Klemmer, American composer and saxophonist, born in Chicago, Illinois

1947 – Dave Barry, American journalist and author

1951 – Jean-Claude Duvalier, Haitian politician, 41st President of Haiti (died 2014)

1952 – Laura Branigan, American singer-songwriter ("Gloria"), born in Mount Kisco, New York (d. 2004)

1956 – Montel Williams, American talk show host and television personality

1957 – Poly Styrene, British musician (died 2011)

1962 – Tom Cruise, American actor and producer

1971 – Julian Assange, Australian journalist, publisher, and activist, founded WikiLeaks

1980 – Olivia Munn, American actress and television host

....and on this day in history....

1852 – Congress establishes the United States' 2nd mint in San Francisco.

1886 – The New-York Tribune becomes the first newspaper to use a linotype machine, eliminating typesetting by hand.

1890 – Idaho is admitted as the 43rd U.S. state.

1938 – United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicates the Eternal Light Peace Memorial and lights the eternal flame at Gettysburg Battlefield.

1952 – The Constitution of Puerto Rico is approved by the United States Congress.

1973 – David Bowie retires his stage persona Ziggy Stardust with the surprise announcement that it is "the last show that we'll ever do" on the last day of the Ziggy Stardust Tour.

1988 – The Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey is completed, providing the second connection between the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus.

1996 – British Prime Minister John Major announced the Stone of Scone would be returned to Scotland.

2013 – President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi is removed from office by the military after four days of protests all over the country calling for his resignation, to which he did not respond. The president of the Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt, Adly Mansour, is declared acting president until further elections are held.