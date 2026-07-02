KALW Almanac - Thursday July 2, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 2nd of July of 2026

July 2 is the 183rd day of the year

182 days remain until the end of the year.

This date marks the halfway point of the year.

In common years,

the midpoint of the year occurs at noon on this date,

while in leap years, it occurs at midnight

at start of the day.

Sunrise was at 5:52:13 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:40 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 7:11 am at -0.65 feet

The first high tide will be at 2:22 am at 4.75 feet

The next low tide at 7:03 pm at 3.13 feet

And The final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:37 am at 5.71 feet

The Moon is currently 94.2% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 7th of July of 2026 at 12:29 pm

Today is....

Freedom From Fear of Speaking Day

I Forgot Day

Made in the USA Day

National Anisette Day

Special Recreation for the Disabled Day

World Sports Journalists Day

World UFO Day

Today is also....

Flag Day in Curaçao

Palio di Provenzano in Siena, Italy

Police Day in Azerbaijan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1877 – Hermann Hesse, German-born Swiss poet, novelist, and painter, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1962)

1877 – Rinaldo Cuneo, American artist ("the painter of San Francisco") (died 1939)

1908 – Thurgood Marshall, American lawyer and civil rights activist, 32nd Solicitor General of the United States, and former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (died 1993)

1914 – Frederick Fennell, American conductor and educator (died 2004)

1925 – Medgar Evers, American soldier and civil rights movement activist (died 1963)

1925 – Patrice Lumumba, Congolese politician, 1st Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (died 1961)

1929 – Imelda Marcos, Filipino politician; 10th First Lady of the Philippines

1930 – Ahmad Jamal, American jazz musician (died 2023)

1930 – Carlos Menem, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 50th President of Argentina (died 2021)

1939 – John H. Sununu, American engineer and politician, 14th White House Chief of Staff

1942 – Vicente Fox, Mexican businessman and politician, 35th President of Mexico

1947 – Larry David, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1949 – Greg Brown, American musician

1949 – Roy Bittan, American rock piano and accordion player (E Street Band)

1952 – Sylvia Rivera, American transgender rights activist (died 2002)

1956 – Jerry Hall, American model and actress

1964 – Jose Canseco, Cuban-American baseball player and mixed martial artist

1964 – Ozzie Canseco, Cuban-American baseball player, coach, and manager

1986 – Lindsay Lohan, American actress and singer

....and on this day in history....

1890 – The U.S. Congress passes the Sherman Antitrust Act that prohibits monopolies and unfair business practices that unreasonably restrain free competition.

1937 – Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan are last heard from over the Pacific Ocean and disappear while attempting to make the first equatorial round-the-world flight.

1964 – Civil rights movement: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964 meant to prohibit segregation in public places.

2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada is elected the first President of México from an opposition party, the Partido Acción Nacional, after more than 70 years of continuous rule by the Partido Revolucionario Institucional, in the 2000 Mexican general election.