KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 23, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of June of 2026

June 23 is the 174th day of the year

191 days remain until the end of the year.

91 days until autumn begins

Sunrise this morning was at 5:48:41 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:49 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:15 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:16 am at 1.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:08 am at 3.74 feet

The next low tide at 12:22 pm at 1.87 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach at 6:59 pm at 5.97 feet

The Moon is 66.5% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Monday the 29th of June of 2026 at 4:57 pm

Today is...

International Widows' Day

Let It Go Day

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

National Hydration Day

National Pecan Sandies Day

National Pink Day

Pink Flamingo Day

Runner's Selfie Day

SAT Math Day

Typewriter Day

United Nations Public Service Day

Today is also....

Father's Day in Nicaragua, Poland

Grand Duke's Official Birthday in Luxembourg

International Women in Engineering Day

National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Canada

Okinawa Memorial Day in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

Saint John's Eve and the first day of the Midsummer celebrations

Bonfires of Saint John in Spain

First night of Festa de São João do Porto in Portugal

First day of Golowan Festival in Cornwall. England

Jaaniõhtu in Estonia

Jāņi in Latvia

Kupala Night in Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Ukraine

Last day of Drăgaica fair in Buzău, Romania

United Nations Public Service Day

Victory Day in Estonia

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1889 – Anna Akhmatova, Ukrainian-Russian poet and author (died 1966)

1894 – Alfred Kinsey, American entomologist and sexologist (died 1956)

1910 – Milt Hinton, American bassist and photographer (died 2000)

1912 – Alan Turing, English mathematician and computer scientist (died 1954)

1913 – William P. Rogers, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 55th United States Secretary of State (died 2001)

1927 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (died 1987)

1929 – June Carter Cash, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (died 2003)

1941 – Robert Hunter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2019)

1948 – Clarence Thomas, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1957 – Frances McDormand, American actress, winner of the Triple Crown of Acting

1972 – Selma Blair, American actress

1975 – KT Tunstall, Scottish singer-songwriter and musician

1977 – Jason Mraz, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

...and on this day in history....

1683 – William Penn signs a friendship treaty with Lenape Indians in Pennsylvania.

1713 – The French residents of Acadia are given one year to declare allegiance to Britain or leave Nova Scotia, Canada.

1860 – The United States Congress establishes the Government Printing Office.

1865 – American Civil War: At Fort Towson in the Oklahoma Territory, Confederate Brigadier General Stand Watie surrenders the last significant Confederate army.

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called the "Type-Writer".

1887 – The Rocky Mountains Park Act becomes law in Canada creating the nation's first national park, Banff National Park.

1894 – The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

1901–present

1917 – In a game against the Washington Senators, Boston Red Sox pitcher Ernie Shore retires 26 batters in a row after replacing Babe Ruth, who had been ejected for punching the umpire.

1926 – The College Board administers the first SAT exam.

1931 – Wiley Post and Harold Gatty take off from Roosevelt Field, Long Island in an attempt to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine plane.

1938 – The Civil Aeronautics Act is signed into law, forming the Civil Aeronautics Authority in the United States.

1947 – The United States Senate follows the United States House of Representatives in overriding U.S. President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft–Hartley Act.

1960 – The United States Food and Drug Administration declares Enovid to be the first officially approved combined oral contraceptive pill in the world.

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty System, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and limits military activity on the continent, its islands and ice shelves, comes into force.

1967 – Cold War: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson meets with Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin in Glassboro, New Jersey for the three-day Glassboro Summit Conference.

1969 – Warren E. Burger is sworn in as Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court by retiring Chief Justice Earl Warren.

1969 – IBM announces that effective January 1970 it will price its software and services separately from hardware thus creating the modern software industry.

1972 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard M. Nixon and White House Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman are taped talking about illegally using the Central Intelligence Agency to obstruct the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the Watergate break-ins.

1991 – Sonic the Hedgehog is released in North America on the Sega Genesis platform, beginning the popular video game franchise.

1994 – NASA's Space Station Processing Facility, a new state-of-the-art manufacturing building for the International Space Station, officially opens at Kennedy Space Center.

2005 – American social news and discussion site Reddit is founded in Medford, Massachusetts by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian.

2013 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first man to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tight rope.

2014 – The last of Syria's declared chemical weapons are shipped out for destruction.

2016 – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union, by 52% to 48%.

2018 – Twelve boys and an assistant coach from a soccer team in Thailand are trapped in a flooding cave, leading to an 18-day rescue operation.