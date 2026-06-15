KALW Almanac - Monday June 15, 2026

Today is Monday, the 15th of June of 2026,

June 15 is the 166th day of the year

199 days remain until the end of the year

6 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:59 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.

the first low tide will be at 5:43 am at -1.91 feet

the first high tide will be at 12:56 pm at 4.95 feet

the next low tide at 5:18 pm at 3.04 feet

The final high at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:13 pm at 7.15 feet

The Moon is currently 0.4% visible

It's still a New Moon

Next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 21st of June of 2026 at 2:55 pm

Today is....

Fly a Kite Day

Global Wind Day

Justice for Janitors Day

Magna Carta Day

National Electricity Day

National Kiss a Wookiee Day

National Lobster Day

National Megalodon Day

National Smile Power Day

Native American Citizenship Day

Nature Photography Day

Own Your Share of America Day

International Motorcycle & Scooter Ride to Work Day and Ride Motorcycles to Work Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Worldwide Day of Giving

Today is also....

Arbor Day in Costa Rica

Day of Valdemar and Reunion Day (Flag Day) in Denmark

Engineer's Day in Italy

Global Wind Day

National Beer Day in United Kingdom

National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1843 – Edvard Grieg, Norwegian pianist and composer (died 1907)

1910 – David Rose, English-American pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1990)

1914 – Yuri Andropov, Russian politician (died 1984)

1914 – Saul Steinberg, Romanian-American cartoonist (died 1999)

1917 – Lash LaRue, American actor and producer (died 1996)

1921 – Erroll Garner, American pianist and composer (died 1977)

1922 – Jaki Byard, American pianist and composer (died 1999)

1924 – Ezer Weizman, Israeli general and politician, 7th President of Israel (died 2005)

1932 – Mario Cuomo, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Governor of New York (died 2015)

1937 – Waylon Jennings, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2002)

1939 – Ward Connerly, American activist and businessman, founded the American Civil Rights Institute

1941 – Harry Nilsson, American singer-songwriter (died 1994)

1953 – Xi Jinping, Chinese engineer and politician, General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of China

1954 – Jim Belushi, American actor

1969 – Ice Cube, American rapper, producer, and actor

....and on this day in history....

763 BC – Assyrians record a solar eclipse that is later used to fix the chronology of Mesopotamian history.

1215 – King John of England puts his seal to Magna Carta.

1846 – The Oregon Treaty extends the border between the United States and British North America, established by the Treaty of 1818, westward to the Pacific Ocean.

1859 – Ambiguity in the Oregon Treaty leads to the "Northwestern Boundary Dispute" between American and British/Canadian settlers.

1919 – John Alcock and Arthur Brown complete the first nonstop transatlantic flight when they reach Clifden, County Galway, Ireland.

1944 – In the Saskatchewan general election, the CCF, led by Tommy Douglas, is elected and forms the first socialist government in North America.

1977 – After the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, the first democratic elections take place in Spain.