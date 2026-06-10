KALW Almanac - Wednesday June 10, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 10th of June of 2026

June 10 is the 161st day of the year

204 days remain until the end of the year

11 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 5:47:19 am

and sunset will be at 8:31:58 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

The first low tide was at 1:36 am at 0.97 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:35 am at 3.83 feet

The next low tide at 12:49 pm at 1.69 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:22 pm at 6.08 feet

The Moon is currently 27.9% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 14th of June of 2026 at 7:54 pm

Today is...

Alcoholics Anonymous Founders' Day

Ballpoint Pen Day

National Black Cow Day

National Egg Roll Day

National Frosted Cookie Day

National Herb and Spice Day

National Iced Tea Day

Today is also....

International Heraldry Day

World Art Nouveau Day

Portugal Day, also Day of Camões (Portugal and the Portuguese communities)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1886 – Sessue Hayakawa, Japanese actor and producer (died 1973)

1893 – Hattie McDaniel, American actress (died 1952)

1910 – Howlin' Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1976)

1911 – Ralph Kirkpatrick, American harpsichord player and musicologist (died 1984)

1915 – Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2005)

1922 – Judy Garland, American actress and singer (died 1969)

1925 – Nat Hentoff, American historian, author, and journalist (died 2017)

1928 – Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (died 2012)

1931 – João Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2019)

1941 – Mickey Jones, American drummer (died 2018)

1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician

1959 – Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, English model, actress, and producer

1968 – Bill Burr, American comedian and actor

1982 – Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

1992 – Kate Upton, American model and actress

....and on this day in history....

671 – Emperor Tenji of Japan introduces a water clock (clepsydra) called Rokoku. The instrument, which measures time and indicates hours, is placed in the capital of Ōtsu.

1793 – The Jardin des Plantes museum opens in Paris. A year later, it becomes the first public zoo.

1829 – The first Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on the Thames in London.

1854 – The United States Naval Academy graduates its first class of students.

1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.

1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.

1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.

1957 – John Diefenbaker leads the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to a stunning upset in the 1957 Canadian federal election, ending 22 years of Liberal Party government.

1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.

1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.

1967 – The Six-Day War ends: Israel and Syria agree to a cease-fire.

1977 – James Earl Ray escapes from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee. He is recaptured three days later.

1980 – The African National Congress in South Africa publishes a call to fight from their imprisoned leader Nelson Mandela

1987 – The June Democratic Struggle starts in South Korea, and people protest against the government.

1996 – Peace talks begin in Northern Ireland without the participation of Sinn Féin.

2001 – Pope John Paul II canonizes Lebanon's first female saint, Saint Rafqa.

2002 – The first direct electronic communication experiment between the nervous systems of two humans is carried out by Kevin Warwick in the United Kingdom.

2003 – The Spirit rover is launched, beginning NASA's Mars Exploration Rover mission.

