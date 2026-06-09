KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 9, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 9th of June of 2026,

June 9 is the 160th day of the year

205 days remain until the end of the year

12 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 5:47:25 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:31:29 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:09:27 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.8°F

The first low tide was at 12:41 am at 1.77 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:04 am at 3.84 feet

The next low tide will be at 11:58 am at 1.16 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:45 pm at 5.67 feet

The Moon is 38.7% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 5 days Sunday the 14th of June of 2026 at 7:54 pm

Today is...

Forklift Safety Day

Call Your Doctor Day

Donald Duck Day

International Dark 'n Stormy Day

National Earl Day

National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day

World Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome or APS Day

World Pet Memorial Day

Writers' Rights Day

Today is also....

Anniversary of the Accession of King Abdullah II in Jordan

Autonomy Day in Åland, Swedish speaking Islands off the coast of Finland

Coral Triangle Day

Don Young Day in Alaska

La Rioja Day in La Rioja, Spain

Murcia Day in Murcia, Spain

National Heroes' Day in Uganda

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1672 – Peter the Great, Russian emperor (died 1725)

1891 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (died 1964)

1900 – Fred Waring, American singer, bandleader, and television host (died 1984)

1901–present

1902 – Skip James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1969)

1903 – Marcia Davenport, American author and critic (died 1996)

1915 – Les Paul, American guitarist and songwriter (died 2009)

1916 – Robert McNamara, American businessman and politician, 8th United States Secretary of Defense (died 2009)

1926 – Happy Rockefeller, American philanthropist, 31st Second Lady of the United States (died 2015)

1928 – Jackie Mason, American stand-up comedian (died 2021)

1929 – Johnny Ace, American singer and pianist (died 1954)

1934 – Jackie Wilson, American singer-songwriter (died 1984)

1943 – Joe Haldeman, American sci-fi author

1956 – Patricia Cornwell, American journalist and author

1961 – Michael J. Fox, Canadian-American actor, producer, and author

1961 – Aaron Sorkin, American screenwriter, producer, and playwright

1963 – Johnny Depp, American actor

1981 – Natalie Portman, Israeli-American actress

....and on this day in history....

1311 – Duccio's Maestà, a seminal artwork of the early Italian Renaissance, is unveiled and installed in Siena Cathedral in Siena, Italy.

1922 – Åland's Regional Assembly convened for its first plenary session in Mariehamn, Åland;today, the day is celebrated as Self-Government Day of Åland.

1954 – Joseph N. Welch, special counsel for the United States Army, lashes out at Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army–McCarthy hearings, giving McCarthy the famous rebuke, "You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"

1973 – In horse racing, Secretariat wins the U.S. Triple Crown.

1978 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens its priesthood to "all worthy men", ending a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men.

