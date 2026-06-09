KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 9, 2026
Today is Tuesday, the 9th of June of 2026,
June 9 is the 160th day of the year
205 days remain until the end of the year
12 days until summer begins
Sunrise was at 5:47:25 am
and sunset will be this evening at 8:31:29 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:09:27 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.8°F
The first low tide was at 12:41 am at 1.77 feet
The first high tide will be at 6:04 am at 3.84 feet
The next low tide will be at 11:58 am at 1.16 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:45 pm at 5.67 feet
The Moon is 38.7% visible
It's a Waning Crescent moon
We'll have a New Moon in 5 days Sunday the 14th of June of 2026 at 7:54 pm
Today is...
Forklift Safety Day
Call Your Doctor Day
Donald Duck Day
International Dark 'n Stormy Day
National Earl Day
National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day
World Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome or APS Day
World Pet Memorial Day
Writers' Rights Day
Today is also....
Anniversary of the Accession of King Abdullah II in Jordan
Autonomy Day in Åland, Swedish speaking Islands off the coast of Finland
Coral Triangle Day
Don Young Day in Alaska
La Rioja Day in La Rioja, Spain
Murcia Day in Murcia, Spain
National Heroes' Day in Uganda
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1672 – Peter the Great, Russian emperor (died 1725)
1891 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (died 1964)
1900 – Fred Waring, American singer, bandleader, and television host (died 1984)
1901–present
1902 – Skip James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1969)
1903 – Marcia Davenport, American author and critic (died 1996)
1915 – Les Paul, American guitarist and songwriter (died 2009)
1916 – Robert McNamara, American businessman and politician, 8th United States Secretary of Defense (died 2009)
1926 – Happy Rockefeller, American philanthropist, 31st Second Lady of the United States (died 2015)
1928 – Jackie Mason, American stand-up comedian (died 2021)
1929 – Johnny Ace, American singer and pianist (died 1954)
1934 – Jackie Wilson, American singer-songwriter (died 1984)
1943 – Joe Haldeman, American sci-fi author
1956 – Patricia Cornwell, American journalist and author
1961 – Michael J. Fox, Canadian-American actor, producer, and author
1961 – Aaron Sorkin, American screenwriter, producer, and playwright
1963 – Johnny Depp, American actor
1981 – Natalie Portman, Israeli-American actress
....and on this day in history....
1311 – Duccio's Maestà, a seminal artwork of the early Italian Renaissance, is unveiled and installed in Siena Cathedral in Siena, Italy.
1922 – Åland's Regional Assembly convened for its first plenary session in Mariehamn, Åland;today, the day is celebrated as Self-Government Day of Åland.
1954 – Joseph N. Welch, special counsel for the United States Army, lashes out at Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army–McCarthy hearings, giving McCarthy the famous rebuke, "You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"
1973 – In horse racing, Secretariat wins the U.S. Triple Crown.
1978 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens its priesthood to "all worthy men", ending a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men.