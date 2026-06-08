KALW Almanac - Monday June 8, 2026

Today is Monday, the 8th of June of 2026

June 8 is the 159th day of the year

206 days remain until the end of the year.

13 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:33 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:59 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:16 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F

The first high tide will be at 4:37 am at 4.09 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:09 am at 0.65 feet

The next high tide today will be later today at 6:09 pm at 5.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be at early tomorrow morning at 12:41 AM at 1.77 feet

The Moon is currently 49.2% visible

It the Third Quarter moon

We'll have a New Moon in 7 days next Sunday the 14th of June of 2026 at 7:54 pm

Today is....

Best Friends Day

Betty Picnic Day

Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day

Name Your Poison Day

National Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Thomas Paine Day

Upsy Daisy Day

Today is also....

First Indochina War day in France

Bounty Day in Norfolk Island

Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Engineer's Day in Peru

Primož Trubar Day in Slovenia

World Brain Tumor Day

World Oceans Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1671 – Tomaso Albinoni, Italian violinist and composer (died 1751)

1810 – Robert Schumann, German composer and critic (died 1856)

1867 – Frank Lloyd Wright, American architect, designed the Price Tower and Fallingwater (died 1959)

1903 – Marguerite Yourcenar, Belgian-French author and poet (died 1987)

1918 – Robert Preston, American actor and singer (died 1987)

1921 – Gordon McLendon, American broadcaster and businessman (died 1986)

1921 – Suharto, Indonesian soldier and politician, 2nd President of Indonesia (died 2008)

1925 – Barbara Bush, American wife of George H. W. Bush, 41st First Lady of the United States (died 2018)

1927 – Jerry Stiller, American actor, comedian and producer (died 2020)

1928 – Kate Wilhelm, American fiction author (Hugo Award winner) (died 2018)

1933 – Joan Rivers, American comedian, actress, and television host (died 2014)

1940 – Nancy Sinatra, American singer and actress

1944 – Boz Scaggs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sara Paretsky, American author

1949 – Emanuel Ax, Polish-American pianist and educator

1950 – Sônia Braga, Brazilian actress and producer

1951 – Tony Rice, American bluegrass musician (died 2020)

1957 – Scott Adams, American author and illustrator (died 2026)

1967 – Kathryn Tickell, English traditional folk musician, Northumbrian smallpipe bagpiper

1970 – Gabby Giffords, American politician and advocate for ending gun violence in the United States

1977 – Kanye West, American rapper, producer, director, and fashion designer

1979 – Derek Trucks, American guitarist, former member of the Allman Brothers band

1981 – Sara Watkins, American fiddle, ukulele, and guitar player

....and on this day in history....

1789 – James Madison introduces twelve proposed amendments to the United States Constitution in Congress.

1794 – Maximilien Robespierre inaugurates the French Revolution's new state religion, the Cult of the Supreme Being, with large organized festivals all across France.

1856 – A group of 194 Pitcairn Islanders, descendants of the mutineers of HMS Bounty, arrives at Norfolk Island, commencing the Third Settlement of the Island.

1887 – Herman Hollerith applies for US patent #395,781 for the 'Art of Compiling Statistics', which was his punched card calculator.

1924 – British Mount Everest expedition: British mountaineers Andrew Irvine and George Mallory go missing.

1929 – Margaret Bondfield is appointed Minister of Labour. She is the first woman appointed to the Cabinet of the United Kingdom.

1949 – George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four is published in the United States

1953 – The United States Supreme Court rules in District of Columbia v. John R. Thompson Co. that restaurants in Washington, D.C., cannot refuse to serve black patrons.

1968 – James Earl Ray, the man who assassinated Martin Luther King Jr. is arrested at London Heathrow Airport.

1972 – Vietnam War: Nine-year-old Phan Thị Kim Phúc is burned by napalm, an event captured in a photograph moments later while the young girl is seen running naked down a road, in what would become an iconic, Pulitzer Prize-winning photo.

1984 – Homosexuality is decriminalized in the Australian state of New South Wales.

1987 – New Zealand's Labour government establishes a national nuclear-free zone under the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987.

1992 – The first World Oceans Day is celebrated, coinciding with the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2023 – Former US President Donald Trump is indicted on federal charges of misusing classified information.