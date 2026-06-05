KALW Almanac - Friday June 5, 2026

Today is Friday, the 5th of June of 2026,

June 5 is the 156th day of the year

209 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until summer begins

The sun rose an hour ago at 5:48:06 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:29:22 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F

The first high tide will be at 1:36 am at 5.24 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:54 am at -0.39 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 4:20 pm at 4.55 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:14 pm at 3.19 feet

The Moon is 77.6% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 8th of June of 2026 at 3:00 am

Today is...

Apple II Day

Festival of Popular Delusions Day

Hot Air Balloon Day

Hug an Atheist Day

National Attitude Day

National Doughnut Day

National Fish & Chip Day (UK)

National Gingerbread Day

National Gun Violence Awareness Day

National Ketchup Day

National Veggie Burger Day

Sausage Roll Day

World Environment Day

Today is also...

Constitution Day in Denmark

Father's Day also in Denmark

Indian Arrival Day in Suriname

Liberation Day in Seychelles

President's Day in Equatorial Guinea

Reclamation Day in Azerbaijan

World Day Against Speciesism

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share cake and ice cream with....

1850 – Pat Garrett, American sheriff (died 1908)

1868 – James Connolly, Scottish-born Irish rebel leader (died 1916)

1878 – Pancho Villa, Mexican general and politician, Governor of Chihuahua (died 1923)

1883 – John Maynard Keynes, English economist, philosopher, and academic (died 1946)

1898 – Federico García Lorca, Spanish poet, playwright, and director (died 1936)

1924 – Art Donovan, American football player and radio host (died 2013)

1934 – Bill Moyers, American journalist, 13th White House Press Secretary (died 2025)

1937 – Hélène Cixous, French author, poet, and critic

1939 – Joe Clark, Canadian journalist and politician, 16th prime minister of Canada

1947 – Laurie Anderson, American singer-songwriter and violinist

1951 – Suze Orman, American financial adviser, author, and television host

1956 – Kenny G, American saxophonist, songwriter, and producer

1964 – Rick Riordan, American author

1971 – Mark Wahlberg, American model, actor, producer, and rapper

....and on this day in history....

1257 – Kraków, in Poland, receives city rights.

1817 – The first Great Lakes steamer, the Frontenac, is launched.

1837 – Houston is incorporated by the Republic of Texas.

1849 – Denmark becomes a constitutional monarchy by the signing of a new constitution.

1851 – Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery serial, Uncle Tom's Cabin, or Life Among the Lowly, starts a ten-month run in the National Era abolitionist newspaper.

1873 – Sultan Barghash bin Said of Zanzibar closes the great slave market under the terms of a treaty with Great Britain.

1883 – The first regularly scheduled Orient Express departs Paris.

1893 – The trial of Lizzie Borden for the murder of her father and step-mother begins in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

1915 – Denmark amends its constitution to allow women's suffrage.

1916 – Louis Brandeis is sworn in as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he is the first Jewish American to hold such a position.

1947 – Cold War: Marshall Plan: In a speech at Harvard University, the United States Secretary of State George Marshall calls for economic aid to war-torn Europe.

1949 – Thailand elects Orapin Chaiyakan, the first female member of Thailand's Parliament.

1956 – Elvis Presley introduces his new single, "Hound Dog", on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

1959 – The first government of Singapore is sworn in.

1963 – The British Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, resigns in a sex scandal known as the "Profumo affair".

1975 – The Suez Canal opens for the first time since the Six-Day War.

1975 – The United Kingdom holds its first country-wide referendum on membership of the European Economic Community (EEC).

1989 – The Tank Man halts the progress of a column of advancing tanks for over half an hour after the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

1991 – Space Shuttle Columbia is launched on STS-40, the fifth spacelab mission.

1993 – Portions of the Holbeck Hall Hotel in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, UK, fall into the sea following a landslide.

1998 – A strike begins at the General Motors parts factory in Flint, Michigan, that quickly spreads to five other assembly plants. The strike lasts seven weeks.

2003 – A severe heat wave across Pakistan and India reaches its peak, as temperatures exceed 50 °C (122 °F) in the region.

2006 – Serbia declares independence from the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro.

2012 – Last transit of Venus until the year 2117.

2025 – The Nintendo Switch 2 video game console is released worldwide.