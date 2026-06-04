KALW Almanac - Thursday June 4, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 4th of June of 2026,

June 4 is the 155th day of the year

210 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:48:21 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:47 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F

The first high tide will be at 12:53 am at 5.52 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:13 am at -0.56 feet

The next high tide at 3:41 pm at 4.46 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:12 pm at 3.31 feet

The Moon is currently 85.1% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday 8th of June of 2026 at 3:00 am

Today is...

Audacity to Hope Day

Corpus Christi, Also known as Day of Wreaths and Feast of the Most Holy Body

Hug your Cat Day

National Cheese Day

National Clean Beauty Day

National Cognac Day

National Moonshine Day

National SAFE Day, which stands for...

S- Secure all firearms in the home.

A- Ask the question about unsecured firearms in the homes your child visits.

F- Frequently talk to your children about the dangers of firearms.

E- Educate and Empower others to be SAFE.

Old Maid's Day

Shopping Cart Day

Today is also....

The Flag Day of the Finnish Defence Forces, also known as the birthday of C. G. E. Mannerheim, Marshal of Finland

Emancipation Day or Independence Day, commemorates the abolition of serfdom in Tonga by King George Tupou in 1862, and the independence of Tonga from the British protectorate in 1970.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

National Unity Day in Hungary

Trianon Treaty Day in Romania

Memorials for the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1738 – George III of the United Kingdom (died 1820)

1867 – Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim, Finnish general and politician, 6th President of Finland (died 1951)

1907 – Rosalind Russell, American actress (died 1976)

1924 – Dennis Weaver, American actor and director (died 2006)

1928 – Ruth Westheimer, German-American sex therapist, talk show host, professor, author, and Holocaust survivor (died 2024)

1930 – Morgana King, American singer and actress (died 2018)

1932 – John Drew Barrymore, American actor (died 2004)

1932 – Oliver Nelson, American saxophonist and composer (died 1975)

1936 – Bruce Dern, American actor

1937 – Freddy Fender, American singer and guitarist (died 2006)

1937 – Gorilla Monsoon, American wrestler (died 1999)

1944 – Michelle Phillips, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Anthony Braxton, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer

1948 – Paquito D'Rivera, Cuban-American Grammy Award-winning clarinetist, saxophonist and jazz and classical composer, born in Havana, Cuba

1954 – Mikey Dread [Michael Campbell], Jamaican reggae singer, producer ("Rocker's Delight"), and broadcaster (BBC), born in Port Antonio, Jamaica (d. 2008)

1956 – John Hockenberry, American journalist and author

1966 – Cecilia Bartoli, Italian soprano and actress

1975 – Angelina Jolie, American actress, filmmaker, humanitarian, and activist

1976 – Kasey Chambers, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Alexei Navalny, Russian lawyer and politician (died 2024)

2021 – Princess Lilibet of Sussex

....and on this day in history....

1876 – An express train called the Transcontinental Express arrives in San Francisco via the first transcontinental railroad, 83 hours and 39 minutes after leaving New York City.

1896 – Henry Ford completes the Ford Quadricycle, his first gasoline-powered automobile and also gives it a successful test run.

1912 – Massachusetts becomes the first state of the United States to set a minimum wage.

1917 – The first Pulitzer Prizes are awarded: Laura E. Richards, Maude H. Elliott, and Florence Hall receive the first Pulitzer for biography (for Julia Ward Howe). Jean Jules Jusserand receives the first Pulitzer for history for his work With Americans of Past and Present Days. Herbert B. Swope receives the first Pulitzer for journalism for his work for the New York World.

1919 – Women's rights: The U.S. Congress approves the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees suffrage to women, and sends it to the U.S. states for ratification.

1920 – Hungary loses 71% of its territory and 63% of its population when the Treaty of Trianon is signed in Paris.

1961 – Cold War: In the Vienna summit, the Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev sparks the Berlin Crisis by threatening to sign a separate peace treaty with East Germany and ending American, British and French access to East Berlin.

1970 – Tonga gains independence from the British Empire.

1975 – Governor of California Jerry Brown signs the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act into law, the first law in the United States giving farmworkers collective bargaining rights.

1977 – JVC introduces its VHS videotape at the Consumer Electronics Show in Chicago. It will eventually prevail against Sony's rival Betamax system in a format war to become the predominant home video medium.

1989 – Solidarity's victory in the 1989 Polish legislative election occurs, the first election since the Communist Polish United Workers' Party abandoned its monopoly of power. It sparks off the Revolutions of 1989 in Eastern Europe.