Almanac - Wednesday 7/13/22
Today is Wednesday, the 13th of July of 2022,
July 13 is the 194th day of the year
171 days remain until the end of the year.
71 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:58:46 am
and the sun will set tonight at 8:32:08 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 1:15:27 pm.
The first low tide will be at 5:15 am at -1.66 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:23 pm at 5.06 feet
The next low tide will be at 4:50 pm at 3.04 feet
and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:49 pm at 7.30 feet
The Moon is currently 99.8% visible
Consider this The Full Moon
It will be a 100% Full Moon later this morning at 11:37 am
The July full moon is called the Full Buck Moon
At this time, a buck’s (male deer’s) antlers are in full growth mode.
Today’s full moon is also called the…
Berry Moon
Feather Moulting Moon
Halfway Summer Moon
Month of the Ripe Corn Moon
Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe
Raspberry Moon
Salmon Moon
Thunder Moon
Moonrise tonight will be at 9:10 pm
The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Wednesday the 20th of July of 2022 at 7:18 am
Today is…
Barbershop Music Appreciation Day
Today is also…
Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Baháʼí calendar.
The last day of Naadam in Mongolia
Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan
On this day in history…
1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.
1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.
1973 – Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee
1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1913 – Dave Garroway, American journalist and television personality (d. 1982)
1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)
1934 – Peter Gzowski, Canadian journalist and academic (d. 2002)
1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate
1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)
1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)
1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)
1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer
1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer
1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1944 – Ernő Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube
1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian
1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer
1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player
1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler