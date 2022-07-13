Almanac - Wednesday 7/13/22

Today is Wednesday, the 13th of July of 2022,

July 13 is the 194th day of the year

171 days remain until the end of the year.

71 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:58:46 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:32:08 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 1:15:27 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:15 am at -1.66 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:23 pm at 5.06 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:50 pm at 3.04 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:49 pm at 7.30 feet

The Moon is currently 99.8% visible

Consider this The Full Moon

It will be a 100% Full Moon later this morning at 11:37 am

The July full moon is called the Full Buck Moon

At this time, a buck’s (male deer’s) antlers are in full growth mode.

Today’s full moon is also called the…

Berry Moon

Feather Moulting Moon

Halfway Summer Moon

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe

Raspberry Moon

Salmon Moon

Thunder Moon

Moonrise tonight will be at 9:10 pm

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Wednesday the 20th of July of 2022 at 7:18 am

Today is…

Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

Bean 'n' Franks Day

Embrace Your Geekness Day

Fool's Paradise Day

Go West Day

Gruntled Workers Day

National Beef Tallow Day

National French Fry Day

Today is also…

Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Baháʼí calendar.

Statehood Day in Montenegro

The last day of Naadam in Mongolia

Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan

On this day in history…

1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.

1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee

1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1913 – Dave Garroway, American journalist and television personality (d. 1982)

1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)

1934 – Peter Gzowski, Canadian journalist and academic (d. 2002)

1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate

1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)

1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)

1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)

1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer

1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer

1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Ernő Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube

1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian

1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer

1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player

1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler