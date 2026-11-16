Nvidia After Jensen Huang / The Making of University of California / Novelist Natalie Baszile on 'Friends and Family'

Bay Brief: Jensen Huang built Nvidia into the engine of the AI boom. Now he has resigned, following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China. Robbie Whelan, reporter at The Wall Street Journal, explains what’s next for Nvidia, Silicon Valley, and the U.S. tech rivalry with Beijing.

Deep Dive: When California founded its university in 1868, it was free, it admitted women, and it promised to serve the people of the state. Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Miriam Pawel traces how that promise has been tested in her new book, California Dreams: The Making and Remaking of the University of California.

Culture Splash: Bay Area author Natalie Baszile discusses her new book Friends and Family, a novel about what happens when race and privilege test a longtime friendship.

Hosts: Grace Won, Anne Harper

Producers: Kendra Klang, Chris Nooney