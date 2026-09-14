New CA Online Child Safety Laws / Flock Camera Controversy / San Francisco Lowrider Council

Bay Brief: Common Sense Media founder and CEO Jim Steyer breaks down California Governor Newsom's new thirteen-bill online child safety package.

Deep Dive: Automated license plate readers have spread across the Bay Area and the country. Flock Safety's Trevor Chandler, privacy advocate Brian Hofer of Secure Justice, and The Oaklandside's Roselyn Romero dig into the controversy around these devices.

Culture Splash: Roberto Hernandez, founder of the San Francisco Lowrider Council, tells the story of how Mission lowriders won back their right to cruise.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts

Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad