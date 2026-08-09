CA Wildfire Update / 'The Man Will Burn' Filmmakers on Burning Man at 40 / Dancer Khala Brannigan's 'Maura'

Bay Brief: Rachel Becker, water reporter with CalMatters, joins us for an update on California's unusually quiet fire season and how it stacks up against fires burning across Canada, the Western US, and Europe.

Deep Dive: Filmmakers Vikram Gandhi and Muriel Soenens discuss "The Man Will Burn", their new four-part HBO documentary series tracing Burning Man's evolution from its countercultural roots in 1980s San Francisco to the nearly 80,000 person desert gathering it is today. As the movement marks its 40th anniversary, we'll learn about the challenges and questions facing the nonprofit that runs it.

Culture Splash: Dancer and choreographer Khala Brannigan joins us to talk about Maura, her new solo performance exploring grief and memory.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Katie Colley