Is California's Budget Growth Defensible? / Jude Berman's Latest Book

Live at 6pm tonight: California’s state budget has increased 36% (inflation adjusted) while Gavin Newsom has been governor. As he eyes a presidential run, will he be leaving California in good shape or does the large budget tarnish his legacy?

Guests:

David Crane, Govern For California

Chris Hoene, The California Budget and Policy Center

Dan Walters, Cal Matters

Berkeley author Jude Berman will talk about her new book of short stories, Shot.

Hosts: Grace Won, Anne Harper

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

