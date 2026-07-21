Summer Rewind: Favorite Conversations from 2026

From neighborhood history to cultural movements and unlikely startup stories, State of the Bay revisits some of our favorite conversations from 2026.

We explore the history of the Castro with San Francisco City Guide Bill Delaney, from its early days to its emergence as one of the world's most recognizable LGBTQ+ neighborhoods.

Robbie Ostrow takes us inside the Repository of Ill-Advised Ventures, a one-of-a-kind collection celebrating Silicon Valley's biggest startup failures and boldest missteps.

Author Peter Richardson looks back at the unlikely San Francisco origins of Rolling Stone magazine.

We also hear from San Francisco City Guide Cathie Staley about the unconventional women whose lives helped shape San Francisco's bohemian spirit.

And we close the hour with filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper, whose documentary Ratified explores the generations-long fight for constitutional gender equality.

Hosts: Fred Pitts, Ethan Elkind, Chris Nooney, Grace Won

Producers: Katie Colley, Gillian Emblad, Anne Harper, Chris Nooney

