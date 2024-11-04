What You Need to Know Before Voting / Managing Election Anxiety / 'The Food Forward Garden'

If you’re still getting ready to cast your vote, don’t stress! We have last-minute voting tips from Danielle Deibler, Vice President of Voter Services at the League of Women Voters of San Francisco, to ensure your ballot counts on November 5th.

Then, we’re tackling election season anxiety with insights from the Greater Good Science Center's Allison Briscoe-Smith and Emiliana Simon-Thomas. They’ll share tips for staying calm and managing stress as the results come in.

And for a break from all things election, join us for a conversation with Christian Douglas, author of The Food Forward Garden. Learn how to transform your yard into a productive edible landscape and enjoy fresh, homegrown produce right from your backyard.

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Anne Harper