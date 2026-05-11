Song Exploder Remix: Hrishikesh Hirway + Iron and Wine

In this special episode of Song Exploder Remix, Tshego Letsoalo speaks with the creator of Song Exploder, Hrishikesh Hirway, just ahead of his stop in San Francisco on May 16. They’ll chat about the release of his debut album, In the Last Hour of Light, and how making the Song Exploder podcast helped him reconnect with his music-making self.

We also hear an episode of the podcast with Iron and Wine, who is one of the collaborators on the album.

Hrishikesh Hirway performs and chats with his co-host of their award-winning podcast, Samin Nosrat at the Swedish American Music Hall on Saturday, May 16. Details and tickets at cafedunord.com.