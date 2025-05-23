© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SONG EXPLODER Remix
SONG EXPLODER Remix

FOOD: Remi Wolf, Tokimonsta + Robyn

Published May 23, 2025 at 7:25 PM PDT

This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we’re tucking into episodes related to food.

  • For the first course, we’re serving up “Soup” by singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, who is from Palo Alto. In this episode, she talks about how food is her love language
  • For tge next course, we’ve got “Bibimbap” by electronic artist Tokimonsta. This 2017 dance track is off her album Lune Rouge
  • And finally, something sweet for the last course - it’s dance pop icon Robyn, explaining the making of the 2018 single “Honey” off the album of the same name.
SONG EXPLODER Remix