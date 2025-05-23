FOOD: Remi Wolf, Tokimonsta + Robyn

This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we’re tucking into episodes related to food.



For the first course, we’re serving up “Soup” by singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, who is from Palo Alto. In this episode, she talks about how food is her love language

For tge next course, we’ve got “Bibimbap” by electronic artist Tokimonsta. This 2017 dance track is off her album Lune Rouge

And finally, something sweet for the last course - it’s dance pop icon Robyn, explaining the making of the 2018 single “Honey” off the album of the same name.