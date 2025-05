This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we hear songs about work.



Quirky duo 100 Gecs talk about a bad day at work on their breakout single "Money Machine"

Oakland rapper Daveed Diggs and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Stipes ,who make up the trio clipping., discuss the making of their cheeky hit "work work"

And Big Boi of Outkast talks hustle culture on "Order of Operations"