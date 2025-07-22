© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SONG EXPLODER Remix
SONG EXPLODER Remix

BLOG ERA: MGMT, Vampire Weekend + Peter, Bjorn, & John

By Tshego Letsoalo
Published July 22, 2025 at 11:11 AM PDT

We celebrate artists who released music at the height of the blog era in the late 2000s and early 2010s:

  • Listen to the story of how MGMT made one of the defining songs of the blog era, and the fun easter egg that’s hidden within it.
  • We hear how Peter, Bjorn, and John’s “Young Folk,” which has probably one of the iconic whistling riffs ever, almost didn't happen.
  • Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend tells the story behind “Harmony Hall,” which began as a voice note in 2011 and evolved over a couple of years.
SONG EXPLODER Remix
Tshego Letsoalo
See stories by Tshego Letsoalo