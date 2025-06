This week we welcome the new season with episodes about summer songs.



Danielle Haim, one of three sisters in the trio known as HAIM, and Grammy-award winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid talk through the emotional experience of writing “Summer Girl.”

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer shares his creative writing techniques and breaks down the making of “Summer Elaine and Drunk Dori” from The White Album, released in 2016.