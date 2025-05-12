© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SONG EXPLODER Remix
SONG EXPLODER Remix

TV THEMES: Bob's Burgers, Severance + Stranger Things

By Tshego Letsoalo
Published May 12, 2025 at 11:14 AM PDT

This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we get comfy on the couch with TV Theme songs

  • Loren Bouchard,the showrunner and composer shares the making of the theme song for Bob’s Burgers, a kooky cartoon sitcom set in a family restaurant.
  • Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon of the band SURVIVE talk about how they captured the vibe of the Stranger Things through synthesizers and the sound of a heartbeat.
  • We hear from Adam Scott, who plays the lead in Severance, before getting the scoop on the music from composer Theodore Shapiro.
SONG EXPLODER Remix
Tshego Letsoalo
See stories by Tshego Letsoalo