TV THEMES: Bob's Burgers, Severance + Stranger Things
This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we get comfy on the couch with TV Theme songs
- Loren Bouchard,the showrunner and composer shares the making of the theme song for Bob’s Burgers, a kooky cartoon sitcom set in a family restaurant.
- Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon of the band SURVIVE talk about how they captured the vibe of the Stranger Things through synthesizers and the sound of a heartbeat.
- We hear from Adam Scott, who plays the lead in Severance, before getting the scoop on the music from composer Theodore Shapiro.