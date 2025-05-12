TV THEMES: Bob's Burgers, Severance + Stranger Things

This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we get comfy on the couch with TV Theme songs



Loren Bouchard,the showrunner and composer shares the making of the theme song for Bob’s Burgers, a kooky cartoon sitcom set in a family restaurant.

Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon of the band SURVIVE talk about how they captured the vibe of the Stranger Things through synthesizers and the sound of a heartbeat.

We hear from Adam Scott, who plays the lead in Severance, before getting the scoop on the music from composer Theodore Shapiro.