How should we respond to Trump's war on the press & public media cuts?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll continue our discussion about the GOP's public media cuts, which will cause KALW to lose $400,000 a year for the next two years. Republicans have tried to do this for decades. Donald Trump made it happen.

We'll also discuss the administration's ongoing assault on the press and major media outlets capitulating to his threats. What will it take for a free and independent press to survive?

Guests:

Allison Perlman, Associate Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Department of Film and Media Studies, Associate Professor in the Department of History, and Chair of the Council on Educational Policy at the University of California, Irvine, and author of Public Interests: Media Advocacy and Struggles over US Television

Joseph Torres, senior advisor for reparative policy and programs at Free Press and Media 2070, and co-author of News for All the People: The Epic Story of Race and the American Media

