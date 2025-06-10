80s THROWBACKS: Rick Astley + Crowded House

It’s throwback week and we’ve got two Song Exploder episodes featuring tracks from the 80s!



The frontman of Crowded House Neil Finn shares the story of how he came to write “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” the band’s biggest international single from their 1986 self-titled debut album.

You might be familiar with Rick Astley because you’re old enough to have heard “Never Gonna Give You Up” everywhere in 1987, OR you might know it because you’ve been Rickrolled before. We hear the origin story of the song that changed Rick Astley’s life forever.