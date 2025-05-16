GEN Z POP STARS: Sabrina Carpenter + Billie Eillish
This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we’re stepping a little out of our regular music comfort zone with Gen Z pop stars.
- Sabrina Carpenter and producers Jack Antanoff give us a peek into the making of Carpenter's first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 “Please, Please, Please.”
- Then Billie Eilish and her creative partner and brother Finneas get into “Everything I wanted,” a standalone single released in 2019 that was later added to the deluxe version of her debut album When we all fall asleep, where do we go?