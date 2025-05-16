© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SONG EXPLODER Remix
GEN Z POP STARS: Sabrina Carpenter + Billie Eillish

Published May 16, 2025 at 7:12 PM PDT

This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we’re stepping a little out of our regular music comfort zone with Gen Z pop stars.

  • Sabrina Carpenter and producers Jack Antanoff give us a peek into the making of Carpenter's first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 “Please, Please, Please.”
  • Then Billie Eilish and her creative partner and brother Finneas get into “Everything I wanted,” a standalone single released in 2019 that was later added to the deluxe version of her debut album When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
