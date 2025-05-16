GEN Z POP STARS: Sabrina Carpenter + Billie Eillish

This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we’re stepping a little out of our regular music comfort zone with Gen Z pop stars.



Sabrina Carpenter and producers Jack Antanoff give us a peek into the making of Carpenter's first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 “Please, Please, Please.”

Then Billie Eilish and her creative partner and brother Finneas get into “Everything I wanted,” a standalone single released in 2019 that was later added to the deluxe version of her debut album When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

