Retired Oakland librarian Dorothy Lazard reflects on her thirst for knowledge in her memoir 'What You Don't Know Will Make a Whole New World'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, we have host Jeneé Darden's interview with retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard. We're stepping out of the studio, and going to Books Inc. in Alameda, for her conversation with Dorothy about her memoir "What You Don't Know Will Make a Whole New World."

Today's show is about how books can change and save our lives.

1 of 2 — 332CB158-90DA-4278-89F7-B5427C754216_1_105_c.jpeg (L-R) Author & retired Oakland librarian Dorothy Lazard and host Jeneé Darden Stephon Johnson 2 of 2 — D7BD6192-C6DB-4ECF-940A-8F2B0EA277C4_1_105_c.jpeg (L-R) Gerald Chambers, Maeshah Shaw, Adrienne Tillman, Jerry Thompson, Dorothy Lazard, Jenee Darden, Dawnn Hills Stephon Johnson

Dorothy Lazard

There's a saying in journalism, "Everyone has a story." Well, Dorothy Lazard has an incredible story. She was the head librarian of the Oakland Public Library's Oakland History Center. Before coming to the Bay Area, she spent some of her childhood in an orphanage in St. Louis. Her life changed again when she moved to the Bay Area with her family.

In her memoir "What You Don't Know Will Make a Whole New World," Dorothy writes about the impact that learning and libraries had on her life. She gives us insight into being a caretake for her mother when she was a kid; and what her life was like living in San Francisco and Oakland during the '60s and '70s.

Back in January, host Jeneé Darden spoke with Dorothy in front of a live audience at Books Inc. in Alameda. The event began with an introduction and poem from the store's events coordinator Jerry Thompson.