COLLABORATIONS: Clairo & Sasami

This week, we're talking music collaborations and friendship:



Sasami, a singer and producer from LA, talks about how she was inspired by Korean Lounge music and writing songs in West Marin right here in the Bay Area. For her single “In Love with a Memory” from her album Blood on the Silver Screen , Sasami saw an opportunity to collaborate with one of her friends and fellow vocalist Clairo.

We hear the very emotional and deeply personal story behind Clairo's 2019 single "Alewife," which is a tender thank you note to a friend.