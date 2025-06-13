PRIDE: Sam Smith, Kae Tempest + Peaches

We're closing out KALW's Pride Week with Song Exploder episodes featuring songwriters who have used music to express their gender identities.



When Sam Smith was a young newly-out person, all they wanted was a boyfriend. That yearning, he shares, inspired one of they’re biggest songs to date, “Stay With Me."

Kae Tempest, musician, spoken-word artist, and author from the UK, talks through the feelings he had before coming out as trans, resulting in the 2022 song “Move.”

Peaches, a musician and founder of a band whose name we can’t say on the radio, takes apart “Boys Wanna Be Her” from her 2006 album Impeach My Bush, which has been used in TV and film over the years.