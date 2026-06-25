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Sights + Sounds

The AfroFuturism Lounge returns to BayCon

By Jeneé Darden
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:52 PM PDT
Audrey T. Williams, co-curator of the AfroFuturism Lounge
Photo Provided by Audrey T. Williams
Audrey T. Williams, writer and co-curator of the AfroFuturism Lounge at BayCon

The Fourth of July holiday is coming up. For some Bay Area nerds, that weekend is not only filled with stars and stripes, but space ships and magic too. The sci-fi/fantasy convention BayCon is returning to the South Bay for its 42nd convention. This year it will include an AfroFuturism Lounge. Those of you who are regular listeners know AfroFutusim is one of Host Jeneé Darden's favorite genres.

The AfroFuturism Lounge will feature screenings, interactive sessions, panel discussions, and other fun things. BayCon runs July 3-6 at the Santa Clara Marriott. Audrey T. Williams is one of the co-curators of the AfroFuturism Lounge and a repeat “Sights + Sounds” guest. She talks about what attendees can expect.

*Single-day tickets to BayCon will be on sale beginning this Saturday.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden