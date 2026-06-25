The AfroFuturism Lounge returns to BayCon

The Fourth of July holiday is coming up. For some Bay Area nerds, that weekend is not only filled with stars and stripes, but space ships and magic too. The sci-fi/fantasy convention BayCon is returning to the South Bay for its 42nd convention. This year it will include an AfroFuturism Lounge. Those of you who are regular listeners know AfroFutusim is one of Host Jeneé Darden's favorite genres.

The AfroFuturism Lounge will feature screenings, interactive sessions, panel discussions, and other fun things. BayCon runs July 3-6 at the Santa Clara Marriott. Audrey T. Williams is one of the co-curators of the AfroFuturism Lounge and a repeat “Sights + Sounds” guest. She talks about what attendees can expect.

*Single-day tickets to BayCon will be on sale beginning this Saturday.