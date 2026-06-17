Adam Nimoy's memoir 'The Most Human' // Andre Ward's memoir 'Killing the Image' // 'Paper Bag Plan' film

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: Author and filmmaker Adam Nimoy, the son of “Star Trek” actor Leonard Nimoy, talks about his memoir, and how he and his father healed their relationship. Then, Oakland boxing legend Andre Ward on the personal battles he defeated from his youth, and forgiving his father. And, a touching movie by an Oakland filmmaker, about a father fighting a terminal illness while trying to care for his disabled son.

Today’s show is about fathers and sons.

Jonathan Melnick Author and filmmaker Adam Nimoy

Adam Nimoy

The late Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy played one of the most iconic characters on television – Spock. The half-human, half-alien scientist came from a culture that put logic above emotion. Leonard Nimoy said he was so immersed in playing the character that sometimes he couldn’t turn it off at home. This along with other issues led to friction in Mr. Nimoy’s and his son Adam’s relationship.

Author and filmmaker Adam Nimoy reflects on this in his memoir, “The Most Human: Reconciling with My Father, Leonard Nimoy.” Adam writes about recovering from addiction, grief, divorce, and his experience as both a father and son. Adam is an alum of UC Berkeley, so there are parts of the book that take place on Cal’s campus. He also looks at how his past behavior caused tensions in his relationship with his father. But eventually, he and his dad were able to go from friction to forgiveness.

Micah Kandros Boxing legend Andre Ward

Andre Ward

Boxing fans know Andre Ward for dominating the ring during his career. He retired with an undefeated record in 2017. The boxing great is an Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion. But Andre Ward has been open about other battles he overcame in his life. Andre was born to a white father and Black mother. His dad taught him how to box from the time he was a little boy. Both of Andre’s parents struggled with drug addiction. This hit him hard while growing up in Oakland, and Andre turned to the streets. Eventually he found his way onto a better path.

Andre Ward writes about this in his memoir “Killing the Image: A Champion’s Journey of Faith, Fighting, and Forgiveness.” One of the things Andre and Host Jeneé Darden talked about was his relationship with his parents, especially his father.

Photo Provided by Anthony Lucero Filmmaker Anthony Lucero

Anthony Lucero

There’s a concerning question some parents have when it comes to their children who are disabled – “Who’s going to take care of my child when I die?” In the award-winning film “Paper Bag Plan,” a father faces that possibility when he learns he’s diagnosed with colon cancer. He’s the primary caretaker for his disabled 25-year-old son who lives with Cerebral Palsy. He tries to make his son more independent by training him to be a bagger, at a grocery store.

“Paper Bag Plan” comes from the creative mind of Oakland filmmaker Anthony Lucero. It’s inspired by his mother and disabled brother. The film is streaming on various platforms.

Here's our full September 2025 interview.