Sights + Sounds Picks: Lyz Luke

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Lyz Luke, the Executive Director of Living Jazz.

Living Jazz is a non-profit that supports and celebrates jazz in the Bay Area. Their 22nd annual concert is called “In the Name of Love: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” This show will feature local artists performing music by Sly & The Family Stone. See “In the Name of Love” at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on January 17. Right now, we’re going to hear Lyz tell us about three artists who will be performing at “In the Name of Love.”

Kev Choice

He’s a pianist, MC and educator. Kev began playing piano at the age of 11, and he has a Master’s degree in jazz. His work blends Hip-Hop, R&B, funk and classical music. He is also the musical director of “In the Name of Love.”

August Lee Stevens

Her music has elements of soul, jazz and modern folk. August plays the guitar and piano. She recorded her first EP “Better Places” at Women’s Audio Mission in San Francisco. We’ve had her on “Sights + Sounds” as part of the artist collective Oakland Rising.

TURFinc.

Turfing is a form of street dancing that originated in Oakland. The style involves movements such as cortortioning and gliding. The dance company aims to teach youth about turfing and show how it can be a positive influence.

Watch these artists perform at “In the Name of Love: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” It’s happening at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on January 17.