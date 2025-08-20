Oakland Rising // 'MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy' exhibit // Cape & Cowl Con

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, we hear from a trio of young, Oakland singers/musicians who recently performed at the Kennedy Center; then, an exhibit that celebrates the social justice movements of Filipinos in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood. We close with an Oakland store that was named one of the best comic book shops in the world. They're hosting a big event this weekend in Alameda.

Today's show is about lifting up and loving our community.

Photo provided by Phil Green (L-R) B. DeVeaux, August Lee Stevens, Naima Nascimento

Oakland Rising

Singers/songwriters NAIMA, August Lee Stevens, and B. DeVeaux make up the gifted trio Oakland Rising. Their music truly lifts people's spirits and reminds us of one of Oakland's treasures... its culture. Oakland Rising performed at The Kennedy Center earlier this summer.

Whit Forrester Educator Trisha Lagaso Goldberg

Trisha Lagaso Goldberg

There's a long history of social justice movements by San Francisco's Filipino community. Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is honoring this history in the exhibit "MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy." Much of the artwork focuses on movements in the SOMA neighborhood spanning generations. The exhibit is multimedia with paintings, photos, videos, textile and more. Trisha Lagaso Goldberg is the exhibit's co-curator.

"MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy" is currently running until January 2026.

Photo Provided by Eitan Manhoff Cape & Cowl Comics owner Eitan Manhoff

Eitan Manhoff

The Bay Area comics scene is rich with great artists. You can see some of them this Sunday at Cape & Cowl Con. It's organized by Oakland's Cape & Cowl Comics. In 2023, the comic book store was honored as the best comic book store in the world at Comic Con in San Diego. Eitan Manhoff is the owner of Cape & Cowl Comics.

Cape & Cowl Con will take place at Faction Brewing in Alameda on Sunday August 24. It's free.