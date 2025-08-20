© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Oakland Rising // 'MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy' exhibit // Cape & Cowl Con

By Jeneé Darden
Published August 20, 2025 at 6:12 PM PDT
(L-R) Trisha Lagaso Goldberg, B. DeVeaux, August Lee Stevens, Naima Nascimento, and Eitan Manhoff
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(L-R) Trisha Lagaso Goldberg, B. DeVeaux, August Lee Stevens, Naima Nascimento, and Eitan Manhoff

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, we hear from a trio of young, Oakland singers/musicians who recently performed at the Kennedy Center; then, an exhibit that celebrates the social justice movements of Filipinos in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood. We close with an Oakland store that was named one of the best comic book shops in the world. They're hosting a big event this weekend in Alameda.

Today's show is about lifting up and loving our community.

(L-R) B. DeVeaux, August Lee Stevens, Naima Nascimento
Photo provided by Phil Green
(L-R) B. DeVeaux, August Lee Stevens, Naima Nascimento

Oakland Rising
Singers/songwriters NAIMA, August Lee Stevens, and B. DeVeaux make up the gifted trio Oakland Rising. Their music truly lifts people's spirits and reminds us of one of Oakland's treasures... its culture. Oakland Rising performed at The Kennedy Center earlier this summer.

Educator Trisha Lagaso Goldberg
Whit Forrester
Educator Trisha Lagaso Goldberg

Trisha Lagaso Goldberg
There's a long history of social justice movements by San Francisco's Filipino community. Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is honoring this history in the exhibit "MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy." Much of the artwork focuses on movements in the SOMA neighborhood spanning generations. The exhibit is multimedia with paintings, photos, videos, textile and more. Trisha Lagaso Goldberg is the exhibit's co-curator.

"MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy" is currently running until January 2026.

Cape & Cowl Comics owner Eitan Manhoff
Photo Provided by Eitan Manhoff
Cape & Cowl Comics owner Eitan Manhoff

Eitan Manhoff
The Bay Area comics scene is rich with great artists. You can see some of them this Sunday at Cape & Cowl Con. It's organized by Oakland's Cape & Cowl Comics. In 2023, the comic book store was honored as the best comic book store in the world at Comic Con in San Diego. Eitan Manhoff is the owner of Cape & Cowl Comics.

Cape & Cowl Con will take place at Faction Brewing in Alameda on Sunday August 24. It's free.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
