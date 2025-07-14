NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Music and Fashion of Our Times

On today’s show: it’s the music and fashion of the Boomers.

Hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with guests about the styles and tunes that defined their generation.

Guests include:



Iconic rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres, who chronicled the music and scene for Rolling Stone

Shawn Grain Carter of the Fashion Institute of Technology, who explains what we wore and why

To learn more about NOT BORN YESTERDAY, head to their website at notbornyesterdaypodcast.org.

And subscribe to the show wherever you get your podcasts.