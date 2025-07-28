NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Let's Get Physical

On today's show: we're talking about the science of aging — and what we can do now to live longer and healthier.

Hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with guests about the biological drivers of aging and about exercise programs designed specifically for older adults.

Guests include:



Professor Gordon Lithgow, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. His research lab focuses on how genetics impact how we age and therapies that may have the potential to extend human lifespans.

Amanda Reese, founder and CEO of Bold, an online platform that turns your computer into exercise class, with trainers that know how to modify exercises to accommodate different health and mobility conditions.



Dr. Robert Nead, the team doctor for the Golden State Warriors and the medical director of San Francisco's Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine Center. He's become an evangelist for the benefits of strength training as you age.

