NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Care Overload (LIVE)

In this episode — taped live at KALW — Not Born Yesterday hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross lead a conversation about something many adults are facing: the balancing act of building a career, having a life, raising children and stepping in to care for aging parents.

Shea English , a San Francisco-based wardrobe consultant who recently took care of her mother who had cancer. She shared caregiving with her sister.

is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at UCSF. She is a social and behavioral scientist, who specializes in qualitative, and community engaged methods. In the past few years, she has spent a lot of time caregiving for her parents, who have faced a number of health events and changing health conditions. Christina Irving, the Director of Client Services at Family Caregiver Alliance. She oversees the staff of the Bay Area Caregiver Resource Center who provide direct services to family caregivers, including assessment, counseling, education, and support. She received a Master’s degree in Social Work from San Jose State University and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

