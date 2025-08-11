NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Planning Ahead

You can’t avoid getting older. And yet, many of us don’t want to think about it, talk about it — or plan for it. On today’s show, we push through the discomfort and help listeners prepare for the future.

Hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with experts about the importance of a will, the challenges of downsizing and how to outsmart scammers.

Guests include:



Rachel Donnelly, author of “Late to Your Own Funeral, How to Leave a Legacy, not a Log Jam”. Her book highlights the importance of organizing and transmitting information so that your heirs don’t have to guess your intentions or hunt for essential documents.

Kathy Rice is a senior move manager at Senior Settlers, a California based company that helps seniors manage downsizing and moving.

Steve Weissman is a lawyer, professor, former talk radio host, author, and a leading expert on identity theft and scams. And he’s got some tips for outsmarting the scammers.

