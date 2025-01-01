Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross were roommates in college and have been friends for more than 60 years. Miriam and Lynn started Not Born Yesterday in 2021 to tackle issues like adult children “divorcing” their parents, supporting friends and family with dementia, combating ageism, the potential and pitfalls of artificial intelligence for older adults — always with the goal of providing solutions and tips from experts in the field to older adults and their adult children. They recently released their 100th episode, an interview with Ben Fong-Torres.