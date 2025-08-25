NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Future of the Senses

What gets you excited? What gets you out of the house? What connects you to your community and to society at large?

On today’s show, hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with experts about some of the biological ways we connect to the world around us — seeing, feeling, hearing — and how we can deal with a loss of vision and hearing as we get older.

Guests include:



Dr. Judith K. Nelson, who helps us understand the physical and psychological aspects of crying. She is the author of “Seeing Through Tears: Crying and Attachment.” Dr. Nelson is a psychotherapist and teacher, who believes crying is a way we establish and maintain emotional attachment.

Hearing specialists Dr. Cathy Kirth, an audiologist in Scottsdale, Arizona. And Lisa Elenes is a state licensed hearing aid dispenser in Dr. Kurt's office. Both experts work to improve the quality of life for patients experiencing hearing loss.

Dr. Ravi Goyle discusses eye health as we age. Dr. Goyle is a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

