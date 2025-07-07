NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Going Places

On today’s show: it’s planes, trains and automobiles.

Hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with guests about solo travel, traveling with a purpose — and when it's time for an older adult to stop driving.

Guests include:



Barbara Winard, who writes about women and travel — and who's been traveling solo since the 1970s.

Michelle Gran of Global Volunteers, who explains the short programs from China to Cuba and Poland to Peru for volunteers who help provide a better life in a different part of the world.

Melanie Henry, founder and CEO of the Driver Cognitive Assessment Center, who has written about the challenges of aging in place

