NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Finding Meaning

What gets you excited? What gets you out of the house? What connects you to your community and to society at large?

On today’s show, hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with experts about the importance of finding meaning and a sense of purpose as we age.

Guests include:



Chip Conley, former hospitality entrepreneur and author of the book “ Learning to Love Midlife: 12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better with Age” and the founder of the Modern Elder Academy, which is on a mission to reframe aging and help people thrive in midlife and beyond.

Reverend David Faust, who has been a minister for five decades and is the author of “Not Too Old: Turning Your Later Years Into Greater Years.” He believes that spirituality can help older adults navigate the challenges of aging.

Jim Eisenberg and Frank Williams, who created a program called Grandpas United to encourage older men to come together and mentor local youth.

To learn more about NOT BORN YESTERDAY, head to their website at notbornyesterdaypodcast.org.

And subscribe to the show wherever you get your podcasts.