NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Happy UNretirement

On today’s show: it’s the music and fashion of the Boomers.

Hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with guests about the challenges of retirement and what it’s like to look for a job as an older adult.

Guests include:



Chris Farrell, senior economics contributor for Marketplace and author of the book Unretirement

David Robins, a career advisor at Jewish Vocational Service who why being older is an asset in the workplace

Host Miriam Goodman talks about her book Does Retirement Mean Too Much Togetherness?

