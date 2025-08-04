NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Friends, Pets and Lovers

One in three older adults are dealing with isolation and loneliness. And in a 2023 report, then-Surgeon General Vivek Murthy noted that loneliness is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death. On today's show: we're talking about strategies for feeling connected.

Hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with guests about different forms of connection: pet companions, friends and romantic partners.

Guests include:



Dr. Wendy Lyon, a psychologist and master certified relationship coach — and the bestselling author and an expert on dating after 60.

Mary Hulme, a licensed social worker, talks about how to do the right thing for friends with dementia

Carrie Broker and Monica Ruah, co-founders of Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, a resource and advocate for senior dogs and senior people.

