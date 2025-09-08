NOT BORN YESTERDAY: The Future of Aging

Getting older looks very different now than when we were growing up. Back then, life expectancy was just shy of 70. And older adults seemed, well, older. Now, it’s easy to find folks in their seventies and eighties on tennis courts, in board rooms — and in the White House. Aging isn’t just changing in the United States. Attitudes, expectations and options have also been evolving globally.

On today’s show, hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross talk with experts about longevity, new models for growing older and why aging is an international issue.

Guests include:



Dr. Paul Irving, a senior fellow at the Milken Institute and founding chair of its Center for the Future of Aging. He's also the author of “The Upside of Aging: How Long Life is Changing the World of Health, Work, Innovation Policy and Purpose.”

Professor Lisa Wagner, a psychology professor and expert on stereotyping and aging at the University of San Francisco. She's also co-author of “Aging and Diversity.” Dr. Wagner, welcome to Not Born Yesterday.

Janet Crane and Jacqueline Jone from Next Village SF, which provides activities ands services to seniors in the Bay Area that help them age in place.

