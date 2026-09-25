Some of the many topics discussed in Islamic philosophy are the Qur’an, knowledge, dreams, justice, poetry, reality, prophethood, peace, and the State. How has Islamic philosophy interacted historically with other philosophical traditions? How has philosophy influenced the popular practice and interpretation of Islam? When has Islamic philosophy melded with or clashed with Islam’s religious teachings? In this vintage episode, John and Ken welcome Mashhad Al-Allaf from the University of Toledo, author of The Essential Ideas of Islamic Philosophy. Sunday, September 27 at 11 am.

