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Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

Islamic Philosophy

By Devon Strolovitch
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:21 AM PDT

How has Islamic philosophy influenced—and been influenced by—other philosophical traditions?

Some of the many topics discussed in Islamic philosophy are the Qur’an, knowledge, dreams, justice, poetry, reality, prophethood, peace, and the State. How has Islamic philosophy interacted historically with other philosophical traditions? How has philosophy influenced the popular practice and interpretation of Islam? When has Islamic philosophy melded with or clashed with Islam’s religious teachings? In this vintage episode, John and Ken welcome Mashhad Al-Allaf from the University of Toledo, author of The Essential Ideas of Islamic Philosophy. Sunday, September 27 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch