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Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

Summer Reading List

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT

What can thoughtful people read this summer that speaks to the fraught historical moment?

The Philosophers talk to the authors of recent and forthcoming books that speak to our dangerous times:

  • Christopher Star from Middlebury College, editor of How to Face the End of the World: An Ancient Guide for Apocalyptic Times
  • Christian Miller from Wake Forest University, author of The Honesty Crisis: Preserving Our Most Treasured Virtue in an Increasingly Dishonest World
  • Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, author of The Mattering Instinct: How Our Deepest Longing Drives Us and Divides Us.

Plus suggestions from listeners. Sunday, June 28 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch