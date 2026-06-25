Summer Reading List

The Philosophers talk to the authors of recent and forthcoming books that speak to our dangerous times:



Christopher Star from Middlebury College, editor of How to Face the End of the World: An Ancient Guide for Apocalyptic Times

Christian Miller from Wake Forest University, author of The Honesty Crisis: Preserving Our Most Treasured Virtue in an Increasingly Dishonest World

Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, author of The Mattering Instinct: How Our Deepest Longing Drives Us and Divides Us.

Plus suggestions from listeners. Sunday, June 28 at 11 am.

