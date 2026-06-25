Summer Reading List
What can thoughtful people read this summer that speaks to the fraught historical moment?
The Philosophers talk to the authors of recent and forthcoming books that speak to our dangerous times:
- Christopher Star from Middlebury College, editor of How to Face the End of the World: An Ancient Guide for Apocalyptic Times
- Christian Miller from Wake Forest University, author of The Honesty Crisis: Preserving Our Most Treasured Virtue in an Increasingly Dishonest World
- Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, author of The Mattering Instinct: How Our Deepest Longing Drives Us and Divides Us.
Plus suggestions from listeners. Sunday, June 28 at 11 am.