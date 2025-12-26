© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
The Examined Year: 2025

By Devon Strolovitch
Published December 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST

What happened over the past year that made you question everything (except your intelligence)?

Josh and Ray talk to philosophers and others about the events and ideas that shaped the last twelve months.

  • The Year in Shamelessness with Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò from Georgetown University, author of “How Can We Live Together?”
  • The Year in A.I. Hype with Arvind Narayanan from Princeton University, co-author of AI Snake Oil: What Artificial Intelligence Can Do, What It Can’t, and How to Tell the Difference
  • The Year in Philosophy (Bowls) with Eli Yetter-Bowman, Founder of Ethereal Films and Director of The Bowl

...because the un-examined year is not worth reviewing! Sunday, December 28 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk EducationPolitics & GovernmentScience & Technology
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch