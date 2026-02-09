First teachers strike in San Francisco in 50 years

Today marks day one of the first teachers strike in San Francisco in nearly 50 years.

This morning educators across the city were picketing outside their schools, including at Washington High in the Richmond District.

United Educators of San Francisco were joined by members of other unions, including principals, administrators, clerks, and custodians.

Schools are closed for the district’s 50,000 students.

Superintendent Dr. Maria Su said she was “deeply frustrated and disheartened” to have not reached a deal with the union over the weekend.

“ I do not want a prolonged strike,” she said. “I do not want a strike at all.”

Teachers say they’re frustrated too, but they are celebrating winning tentative agreements on sanctuary and housing policies. Jodie Sheffels, a math teacher and member of the bargaining team, spoke to the picket line at Washington High this morning.

“When we show our power, the things that they said were impossible are suddenly possible,” she said through a megaphone.

But most of the union's demands have not been met, including family benefits, improvements to special education, and raises.

The union wants a 9% raise over two years. The district has now offered 6% over two years, reflective of a recommendation in a neutral fact-finding report that came out last week. Previously SFUSD had offered a 6% raise, but over three years.

"SFUSD does not have unlimited funds," the district said. “We are trying to avoid salary increases coming at the expense of critical resources for students.”

The current offer is contingent on other changes, like increasing class sizes.

“We need to see these offers without strings attached, without contingencies,” Sheffels said.

The parties went back to the negotiation table at noon today.